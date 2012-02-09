Watkins Anxious for NCLB to End [AUDIO]
ST. CLOUD - Minnesota schools will soon be exempt from the strict federal standards of No Child Left Behind. Our state is one of 10 being granted a waiver by President Barack Obama.
What will this mean for the kids in the classroom? District 742 Superintendent Bruce Watkins says he's not exactly sure yet. But he says kids will most likely still be required to take those standardized tests.
Watkins says he believes the waiver will mean the district will no longer be required to provide free busing from an under achieving school within the district to other schools within the district that are meeting the federal standards.