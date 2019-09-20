Waite Park To Discuss 2020 Preliminary Budget Monday

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has begun laying out their 2020 budget which could increase taxes for property owners for the first time in over five years.

City officials are proposing a spending increase of 8.8 percent to the budget, and a 5.5 percent increase in the tax rate percentage.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson if the projected numbers stay where they are at residents could see an increase in their property taxes, but as to how much of an increase is based on the county numbers.

Once the preliminary budget it set it can only go down, it can't increase.

Johnson adds the budget increases are a result of salaries, capital outlay (such as computer and lawnmower purchases) heavy equipment purchases and adding two additional staff members between public works and administration.

The city council will look to approve the preliminary budget, which is subject to change, at Monday's meeting. A truth-in taxation public hearing is scheduled for December 2nd.