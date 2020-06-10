Waite Park Police Looking For Suspects Involved in Burglary

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for your help identifying several suspects involved in a burglary Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at Casey's on 10th Avenue South. Authorities say three suspects broke in and stole several tobacco items.

If you are able to help identify the suspects or have information regarding the incident you're asked to call the Waite Park police department at 320-251-3281 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.