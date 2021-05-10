Waite Park Police Looking for Suspect Involved in Knife Assault

WAITE PARK -- Authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly cut another man with a knife.

The incident happened Sunday night around 9:00 p.m. at 555 Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.

The victim told police the suspect had cut him in the leg with a knife and then fled the scene. The victim was then taken to the emergency room by a friend.

Waite Park police say the suspect in known to authorities and the name will be released once the suspect is in custody.

The victim was treated at St. Cloud hospital for his injury and released.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat or concern for the public.