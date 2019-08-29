Waite Park Narrows Down Amp Names, Seeks Public Input

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park city council has narrowed down the list of suggested names for the Amphitheater.

The council reviewed nearly 100 names submitted to the city to potentially call the new attraction.

Of the 98 suggestions the council agreed upon five names to call the site, which include:

- The Gem (Amphitheater) *with or without Amphitheater*

- Skyview Amphitheater

- The Ledge (Amphitheater) *with or without Amphitheater*

- Transformer Amphitheater

- Bedrock Amphitheater

What's in the Name PDF

The city is now asking for your input on the list of remaining choices through September 13th. From there the city council will choose one of the top three finalists voted on by residents.

The name of the facility will be revealed at a public open house scheduled for September 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Construction on the amphitheater is currently underway and is expected to be completed this time next year.