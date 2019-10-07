Waite Park Approves Installing Seven Outdoor Save Stations

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials have approved the installations of seven new outdoor Save Stations throughout the city.

The city was approached by a local organization who's goal is to add these devices throughout central Minnesota so residents have 24/7 access to an AED.

The council unanimously approved adding a Save Station wall mount at City Hall, Community Park, the Library, The Old Public Works Building, The Public Works Building and one each at the Pickleball courts and Baseball Fields at River's Edge Park.

Each Save Station can withstand the elements and has a built-in camera in case the AED is stolen.

Total costs for the Save Stations is roughly $26,700 and would come out of city's reserve funds. In addition the city plans to apply for a grant offered through CentraCare to cover the cost of the actual AED's.

The council hopes by adding these Save Stations other neighborhoods and businesses will follow suit in other areas of Waite Park.

Back in July, St. Joseph added five AED Save Stations throughout the community.

