HOMEMADE GOODS MAKE GREAT HOLIDAY GIFTS

The holidays are upon us. If you want to get out and find some unique, original and Minnesota made products for yourself or those on your holiday shopping list, this just might be the perfect place to start. It's also a way for you to safely enjoy the homemade items that you would normally find at the Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace in Little Falls.

ABOUT SPROUT GROWERS & MAKERS MARKETPLACE

Once a month, Sprouts Growers and Makers Marketplace was open through October, where you could shop for handmade crafts, homemade foods and goods, and Minnesota made arts and crafts. We all know these make some of best gifts you can give for the holidays and you are supporting your local community, friends and neighbors. So now what? With the changes put in place because of Covid, there's a new way for you to virtually enjoy the marketplace.

GIFT CERTIFICATES

You can purchase Gift Certificates to the virtual marketplace, which make for great original holiday gifts for those who love their homemade goods...and who doesn't?

HOW DOES IT WORK?

You can click HERE to find a full list of Vendors that would normally be providing goods at the marketplace location in Little Falls. You can still help your area growers and artists by visiting the vendor list and contacting them directly.

Some of the Vendors include: