Vikings Stun Saints in Overtime Wild Card Thriller

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a big upset over the New Orleans Saints in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans got on the board first with a field goal early in the first quarter. Minnesota responded with a field goal of their own to tie things up 3-3.

In the second quarter, both offenses started airing out the ball. The Saints scored a touchdown and the Vikings responded with their second field goal. New Orleans marched down the field looking to advance their lead, but a costly interception gave Minnesota the ball back just before the two-minute warning.

The Vikings ran the ball in for their first touchdown of the game and took their first lead of the day as well 13-10. The Saints tried to knock in a field goal before the end of the half, but it went wide right giving Minnesota the advantage going into the locker room.

The Vikings extended their lead in the third quarter with another touchdown. Then in the fourth, the Saints mounted their comeback. New Orleans scored a touchdown to close the gap to 20-17. Minnesota did not do much offensively with their two possessions, and the Saints kicked in the game-tying field goal in the final seconds to send it into overtime.

The Vikings won the coin toss, chose to receive the ball, and wasted no time moving the chains down to the red zone. That drive ended in a game-winning touchdown for Minnesota who took it 26-20.

Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 31 for 242 yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook had 28 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Rudolph had four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards and Stefon Diggs added two catches for 19 yards.

The Vikings will advance to the NFC Divisional Round next week. They will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.