Vikings Reportedly Set To Hire Adofo-Mensah As General Manager

The Minnesota Vikings are set to hire former San Francisco and Cleveland executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their new General Manager, according to ESPN.

Adofo-Mensah spent nine years with the 49ers in their football research department before working with the Browns for two seasons under GM Andrew Berry. Adofo-Mensah is noted for his background in analytics and holds degrees from Princeton and Stanford.

Adofo-Mensah replaces longtime Vikings GM Rick Spielman, who was fired alongside head coach Mike Zimmer, after the 2021 season concluded. Adofo-Mensah will presumably lead the search for the next coach, with a handful of candidates having already been interviewed.

Adofo-Mensah will have his work cut out for him immediately upon beginning his new gig with choices to be made on a number of aging, costly veterans and a $40 million dollar question regarding quarterback Kirk Cousins.