Vikings, Brian O’Neil Agree To Contract Extension

EAGAN -- As the start of the regular season begins, the Minnesota Vikings locked up a huge piece on their offensive line.

The team announced Wednesday, they have agreed to a multiyear extension with tackle Brian O'Neil.

O'Neil was a second round pick in 2018 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Vikings offensive lineman has played in 46 career games with 42 starts. He took over the starting right tackle position in mid-October of his rookie season.

Terms of the contract were not announced.