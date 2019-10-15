Utah Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing St. Cloud Bank

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man formerly of Utah has a sentencing date scheduled for next month after earlier pleading guilty to robbing a St. Cloud bank.

Twenty-eight-year-old Khalid Hassan Mohamud had been charged in Stearns County District Court for the February 22nd robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank at 200 33rd Avenue South. His case was moved up to federal court where he pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on May 30th.

Mohamud was in Minnesota because he has family connections to the St. Cloud area. He was arrested at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport on March 6th, based on a Utah Department of Corrections warrant for unrelated charges.

Court records show Mohamud took a Lyft to the Burlington Coat Factory, walked over to the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The note said "This is a robbery, don't do anything stupid, I have two weapons on me. I need $100s and $50s only." Mohamud is then seen on surveillance leaving the bank.

A loss prevention specialist at the Burlington Coat Factory witnessed a man matching Mohamud's description get into the Lyft vehicle and the Lyft driver also said when Mohamud returned, he was holding an envelope.

Mohamud will be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis November 19th.

