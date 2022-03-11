UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Identify People Involved in Fatal Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the name of the teenager killed in a crash in south St. Cloud Tuesday night.

They've been identified as 16-year-old Khalid Ali Mohamed of St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police say a car driven by 17-year-old Farhan Hassan Abdulle of St. Cloud, along with Mohamed, were heading southbound on County Road 74 at around 9:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle carrying three people from St. Cloud was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

Police say Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene. Abdulle was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three occupants in the second car, including the driver 18-year-old Mustafa Mohamed Yusuf, and the passengers, 19-year-old Abdiwab Mahad Adosh, and a 20-year-old Abdullahi Hassan Arte, were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.