Update: New Security K9 Pup at Minnesota’s MOA Has a Name!

UPDATE:

The newest security K9 pup at the Mall of America, finally has a name! The anticipation has been killing me. Okay, maybe it's not that bad. But after getting invested on the naming of the new little, adorable guy I have been very curious what his name would be.

Image Credit: Mall of America via Facebook

Back on April 3, Mall of America took to their socials and introduced him and asked you to help with his name, writing:

Name our newest K9! As we welcome our newest four-legged member of the K9 unit, we would love your input on a name for our 8-week-old male pup! Join in on the fun by submitting a family-friendly, single name that is no more than two syllables.

After closing down the submissions a couple days later, they narrowed it down to only five names. Now nearly a week after asking people to vote on their favorite name, via those submissions. They finally have the results. The names everyone were able to vote from included:

Stanley Archie Dash Ollie Rosco

Now, drum roll please:

Too much? Haha, okay...what you've been waiting for...the new K9 pup's name is

DASH

Mall of America shared that there were "over 6,000 submissions" and Dash received the most votes of them all. What do you think?

Actually, when I was looking at the names to vote on Dash was the one I rather thought was cute for a security K9 pup. Can't wait for him to don his vest and protect us at the Mall of America. However, he will have to do a year of training before he graduates to being seen at the mall each day. But when he does at least we know his name is Dash.

