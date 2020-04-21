U of Minn. to Freeze Tuition Next School Year

MINNEAPOLIS -- (AP) The University of Minnesota will freeze tuition for most students next school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tuition freeze applies to all students on the university's five campuses

except for those enrolled in three professional programs.

Those are dentistry, the medical school and three professional masters in the College of Science and Engineering at the Twin Cities campus.

University President Joan Gabel proposed the tuition freeze. Reports say the Board of Regents unanimously approved the freeze Tuesday.

Gabel says the freeze is ``a recognition of the challenge that students are

facing.''

Administrators say the freeze will provide financial relief to current students and help attract new students during the pandemic.

Several regents say they would like the university to go further to help students by considering reducing tuition.