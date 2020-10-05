U of M Creates Algorithm to Detect Covid-19 with X-Rays

WAY TO GO U OF M TEAM!

We can be Minnesota proud. Researchers at the University of Minnesota, have recently developed an algorithm that can look at chest x-rays to diagnose possible cases of Covid-10.

The algorithm is being made available at no cost to health organizations around the country, and all 12 Minnesota Fairview Hospitals use the new algorithm.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

When a patient comes into the emergency room with symptoms of Covid-19, Clinicians order chest x-rays as part of their standard protocol. The Algorithm automatically evaluates the x-rays for Covid-19 patterns, and if the patterns are discovered on the patient, it can help treat the patient sooner, helping both the patient and those that could come in contact with the individual.

This method can be very helpful in finding Covid-19 cases, along with swabs and diagnostic information, but that can take time and supplies can run out. To train the computer to find Algorithms with Covid-19, The team had the computer look at 100,000 X-Rays of patients that did NOT have Covid-19, and then it had the computer look at 18,000 people who DID have Covid-19. With this information, the program was able to immediately detect what Covid-19 looks like, and show the risk score to the care team.

There was an incredible team from the University of Minnesota that worked on this project, and then decided to provide it for free; understanding that we all need to work together to put a stop to Covid-19.

If you would like to know more about the people that discovered and created this algorithm, click HERE to read more about it.