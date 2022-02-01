Two Taken to Hospital in Morrison County Crash

HILLMAN -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Morrison County Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to 73rd Street in Lakin Township, about 10 miles south of Hillman, at around 11:45 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say 44-year-old Susan Kenady, of Milaca, was heading east when she lost control of the vehicle, went in the ditch and hit an approach.

Kenady and her passenger, 19-year-old Rylee Johnson of Milaca, were taken to Onamia Hospital for their injuries.