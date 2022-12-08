Two Hurt After Rear End Crash Involving A School Bus

ATWATER (WJON News) - Two people were hurt after a truck rear ended a school bus Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 in Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the bus and truck were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school bus slowed to make a left turn and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs of Willmar, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver, 66-year-old Debra Cronen, was taken to CentraCare Willmar for minor injuries.

The state patrol says 11 students were on board at the time of the crash. None of the students were hurt.