Two Arrested After Early Morning Assault in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Two people were arrested after an early morning argument became physical.

The incident happened just after 12:00 a.m Monday morning at 25 11th Avenue North in Waite Park.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says authorities responded to a large fight outside the home. When officers arrived they found a large group of people yelling at each other.

Bentrud says at different times the argument became physical and one suspect pulled out a knife and made several threats.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ashante Brown of Waite Park and 20-year-old Ronisha Dobine of Chicago, Illinois.

Brown faces charges of domestic assault, while Dobine faces charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.