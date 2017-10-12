Two Arrested After Alleged Shoplifting, High Speed Chase [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK - Two people are in jail after police say they shoplifted from a store in Waite Park, then led officers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 94. The incident started at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Waite Park police say they were called about two suspects that had left the Kohl's Department store with merchandise. Kohl's loss prevention was able to get a license plate number, and police were able to determine the driver of the vehicle was also wanted for a robbery in West St. Paul and may have weapons.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 15, and when Waite Park officers tried to stop them they took off heading east on I-94 reaching speeds up to 100 miles an hour. Three attempts to use stop sticks were unsuccessful.

As the chase went into Albertville police learned that there was a child in the suspect vehicle and they ended the pursuit.

When they slowed for heavy traffic police were able to move in. The driver then ran into a residential neighborhood near Rogers. After a short chase, he was caught.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Tyree Beecham of Brooklyn Center. His passenger was 22-year-old Mohogany Loggins of St. Cloud.

Three kids ages five, two and three months were released to family members.