Twins Topple Pirates In Spring Opener Saturday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Grapefruit League season. The Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays at noon on Sunday (WJON).

Williams Astudillo and Jake Cave each hit run-scoring singles in the third inning to supply the offense, while Devin Smeltzer pitched to scoreless innings to start the game and earn the win.

Luis Arraez was the only projected Twins starter to play in the game, while likely MLB reserves Cave and Astudillo also played.