Twins Top White Sox, Rox Routed in Rochester

The Minnesota Twins ended a two-game slump with a win over the White Sox at home, while the St. Cloud Rox fell to Rochester on the road Saturday. On Sunday the Minnesota Lynx will look to stay hot when they hit the court to face the Washington Mystics.

RECAPS:

- The Twins knocked several out of the park to earn a 6-3 win over Chicago at home Saturday. Luis Arraez hit a solo home run, Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer, and Jorge Polanco added a three-run home run to lead Minnesota to victory. The Twins improve to 50-43 and the White Sox fall to 45-46. Minnesota trails 1-2 in the series but has the chance to earn a split in game four at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. Tune into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON to catch all the action.

- The Rox struggled to keep up in Rochester and fell 10-6 on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Austin led St. Cloud with three runs on the day. The Rox fall to 33-11 and the Honkers improve to 21-22. The teams will close out the weekend with game two on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. You can catch that matchup on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (10-16) will face the Mystics (15-11) on the road Sunday. This is the third and final matchup between the teams this season. Washington beat Minnesota 78-66 in May and again 76-59 in June. The Lynx currently sit two spots out of playoff contention with only 10 games remaining on the schedule. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

