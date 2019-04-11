Twins, Tigers Game For Friday Postponed Due to Snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have announced Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, May 11th at 7:10 p.m. following the originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can either use them for the make-up game or exchange them for the value towards another game.

The Twins are scheduled to open up at three games series with Tigers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.