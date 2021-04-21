Twins Shut Out Twice – Wednesday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins were shut out twice in a doubleheader with the A's, the Wolves held on to beat Sacramento on the road and a couple of high school baseball games went on as scheduled. Here's Wednesday's sports page.

- The Oakland Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 and 1-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday night in Oakland. The two shutout losses mark the first time in team history the Twins have been blanked on both ends of a twin bill.

The Twins will try to get back on track Wednesday when they take on the A's in a matinee. First pitch is set for 2:37 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 134-120 Tuesday night. The Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 26 points and 18 rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 28.

The Wolves and Kings will play again Wednesday night in Sacramento. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on WJON.

- Most high school baseball games were postponed due to the cold weather. Apollo split a doubleheader with Alexandria, and Upsala beat St. John's Prep 10-0.

WEDNESDAY

- The St. Cloud State University baseball team hosts Bemidji State for a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader.

- The St. John's University baseball team will play a pair of games at Bethel beginning at 2:30 p.m..

- The College of St. Benedict softball team plays at Augsburg at 3:30.

- St. Cloud State University volleyball plays at Concordia-St. Paul at 6.

- The Minnesota Wild will play in Arizona against the Coyotes. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.