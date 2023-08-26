Twins Rout Rangers, Lynx to Host NY, Vikings Prep for Cardinals

The Minnesota Twins took down the Rangers in game two of the series on Friday. On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx will take on the New York Liberty in the final game of the season series, and the Minnesota Vikings will close out the preseason at home against Arizona.

RECAPS:

-The Twins beat Texas 12-2 to stay undefeated in the series Friday night. The Rangers failed to score in the opening inning, but Minnesota pushed out to a big 4-0. In the bottom of the first, Matt Wallner hit a three-run triple that was followed up by an RBI single from Ryan Jeffers. Former Twin, Mitch Garver got Texas on the board in the second inning with a solo home run. The next four innings were scoreless. The Twins lit it up again in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Correa hit a solo home run, Jeffers and Donovan Solano hit RBI singles, and Edouard Julien hit a three-run homer to extend Minnesota's lead to 10-1. The Rangers scored one more run in the top of the eighth, but the Twins put it away for good in the bottom with a solo home run from Max Kepler and one more RBI from Solano. Sonny Gray tallied four strikeouts, and one run on six hits in his seven innings on the mound for Minnesota. Reliever Cole Sands struck out just one batter and did not allow any runs on two hits in the final two innings. The Twins improve to 67-62 and lead the series 2-0 over the Rangers (72-56). The teams will meet for game three at Target Field on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx will look to earn their third straight win when they host the Liberty on Saturday night. Minnesota beat New York 88-83 in July but lost 76-66 in early August. The three-game season series comes down to the final game. The Liberty are sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference and second place overall, while Minnesota holds the number three spot in the Western Conference and fifth place overall. New York's Breanna Stewart and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier are both in the league's top five point scorers with averages of 22.6 and 21.6 points per game respectively. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

- The Vikings (0-2 preseason) will host Arizona (1-1) in their third and final exhibition game ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season. Players fighting for a spot will have one more opportunity to show their stuff before rosters are finalized. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

Counties with the Lowest Cost of Living in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Minnesota using 2022 rankings from Niche.