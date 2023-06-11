Twins Rally Late Over Toronto, Lynx Retiring Fowles’ Jersey

The Minnesota Twins extended their series lead to 2-0 against the Blue Jays on Saturday, and the St. Cloud Rox were bested at home by Thunder Bay in game one of the series. On Sunday, the Lynx will honor one of their own when they face the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center.

RECAPS:

- The Twins found their fire late in the game against the Blue Jays to come away with a 9-4 win. Neither team scored in the opening inning, but Toronto started slowly building a lead in the second. By the end of the fifth inning, the home team led 3-0. Trevor Larnach hit one out of the park in the seventh to put Minnesota on the board. Then in the eighth, Carlos Correa blew away a go-ahead grand slam to give the Twins a 5-3 advantage. But Minnesota wasn't done. In the same inning, Max Kepler put the game away for good for the Twins with a three-run homer. Joe Ryan struck out four batters and allowed three runs on six hits through the first six innings. The Twins improve to 33-32 and will look to earn the sweep over Toronto (36-30) with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox let the game slip through their fingers 8-6 in ten innings at home against Thunder Bay Saturday. After a scoreless first inning, St. Cloud ran in two to take a comfortable lead over the Border Cats. Thunder Bay closed the gap to 2-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Rox sent in two more runners in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-1. The Border Cats went off, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to take their first lead of the day, 5-4. St. Cloud tied it up with one in the bottom of the eighth, and when neither team scored in the ninth, the game went to extra innings. Thunder Bay scored three runs and St. Cloud only managed one to come out with the loss. Ripken Reese and Weber Neels each tallied two RBIs for St. Cloud. The Rox fall to 9-4 and will have another shot at the Border Cats (5-6) in game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (1-7) are off to a rough start but could turn things around when they host the Sparks (4-3) on Sunday night. This will be the first of four matchups between the teams this season. Los Angeles has won three of their last four behind a retooled roster. Following the game, Minnesota will retire the jersey of Sylvia Fowles who retired at the end of last season. In her 15 seasons on the court, Fowles became a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, eight-time WNBA All-Star, and the all-time league leader in rebounds, defensive rebounds, and field goal percentage. Tip-off for the game is set for 6:00 p.m.

