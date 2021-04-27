Twins Make Me Sad Again – Tuesday Sports Blast

The Twins lost in excruciating fashion (again) and the Timberwolves won a second consecutive game for the first time since the season's first two games. Here is Tuesday's sports page.

- Cleveland beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in ten innings Monday night. Twins "closer" Alexander Colome served up a two-run home run to the first batter he faced in the tenth to hand Cleveland the victory. Brent Rooker's solo home run was among the few highlights in this one for Minnesota.

The Twins started the season 5-2 but have since lost 12 out of 14 games to fall to 7-14 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in all of Major League Baseball. They will try to get back on track Tuesday night when they play again at Cleveland (5:10 p.m., WJON).

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 105-104 at Target Center. The win gives Minnesota two straight victories for the first time since the first two games of the season.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 27 points, including the game-winner with just seconds left in the fourth quarter, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The Timberwolves are now 18-44 on the season and will play at Houston on Tuesday night (8 p.m., AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).

Baseball

Bemidji @ Rocori 4 PM DH

Sartell @ Fergus Falls 4 PM DH

Tech @ Willmar 4 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 4:30 PM DH

Cathedral @ Pierz 5 PM

Softball

Tech @ Brainerd 4 PM DH

Apollo @ Fergus Falls 4 PM DH

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 4 PM

Pierz @ Cathedral 5 PM

Adapted Softball

St. Cloud @ Osseo 4:30 PM