Twins Get Swept by Tigers in Doubleheader

The Minnesota Twins lost both games to the Detroit Tigers in Saturday's doubleheader.

Detroit scored first in what would be a blowout opening game. The Tigers made it home in all but two innings while the Twins struggled at bat earning only four hits and two runs. Minnesota fell 8-2.

The second game was considerably closer than the first. This time the Twins got on the board first for a 1-0 lead. The Tigers scored two and took the lead in the next inning, but Minnesota tied it up again 2-2 in the fourth. Detroit ran in two more in the fifth to top the Twins again, 4-2.

Nelson Cruz ended the day with two RBIs, Marwin Gonzalez and Jorge Polanco each tallied one RBI. Randy Dobnak allowed 12 hits and six runs in the first 4.1 innings of game one. Trevor May and Tyler Duffey combined for three hits and four runs in game two.

The Twins fall to 20-14 and drop from first in the AL Central to third. They kick off a three-game series against the second-place Chicago White Sox on Monday night.