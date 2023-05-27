Twins Fall to Toronto in Series Opener, SCTCC Heads to Nationals

The Twins opened up a three-game home series against the Blue Jays with a loss Friday night. On Saturday, the St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team will face Rowan College of South Jersey - Gloucester in round one of the NJCAA Division III World Series.

RECAPS:

- The Twins were unable to rally in the series opener against Toronto, falling 3-1 at Target Field on Friday. Minnesota mustered up just five hits in the loss. Kyle Garlick hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, bringing Alex Kirilloff home for Minnesota's lone run of the game. Louie Varland threw three strikeouts and allowed three runs on seven hits through the first six innings. Emilio Pagán and José De León closed things out on the mound for the Twins, combining for three strikeouts and one hit in the final three innings. The Twins fall to 26-25 and the Blue Jays improve to 27-25. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The no. 8 seeded Cyclones (24-10) will take on no. 1 RCSJ Gloucester (49-5) in round one of the national tournament. This is the third straight trip to the world series for SCTCC. St. Cloud has won their last six consecutive contests, while the Roadrunners are riding a 15-game winning streak. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. in Greenville, Tennessee.

