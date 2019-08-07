Twins Fall to Braves, Lose Series

The Minnesota Twins fell 11-7 to the Atlanta Braves at home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Braves scored in three different innings as the Twins struggled to get their offense moving. Down 7-0 in the sixth, Minnesota rallied to cut the deficit to 7-3. Atlanta scored in the final innings to push out to 11-3. The Twins managed to run in four more before the final out.

Miguel Sano led the way for the Twins with four RBIs in the game. He scored a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Minnesota a late boost. It was his 20th home run of the season.

Martin Perez threw for six strikeouts and 11 hits in six innings. Kohl Stewart tallied one strikeout and five hits in three innings.

The Twins fall to 70-44 and will kick off an important four-game series against the Cleveland Indians at home on Thursday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.