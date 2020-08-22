Twins Drop Weekend Opener to Royals

The Minnesota Twins dropped their weekend series opener to the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Royals had a big first inning, scoring four runs to take a commanding lead they would never give up. The Twins got on the board in the top of the second but struggled to score again until the eighth. Minnesota fell to Kansas City 7-2.

Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario each scored one run for the Twins. Jake Odorizzi gave up seven hits and five runs in the first three innings. Jorge Alcala, Zack Littell, Caleb Thielbar, and Trevor May combined for three hits and two runs in the final five innings.

The Twins fall to 17-10 and will look to get back on track in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.