Twins Drop Opener to Cleveland in Extra Innings

The Minnesota Twins lost the first in a three-game home series against the Cleveland Indians Friday night.

The only runs for Minnesota came in the fourth inning where they tied Cleveland 1-1 and the and fifth inning which gave them the 2-1 advantage. The Indians tied it back up in the eighth. In the 11th inning, Cleveland scored four runs to top the Twins 6-2.

Eddie Rosario scored on a hit by C.J. Cron, and LaMonte Wade Jr. got in on a Jorge Polanco single.

Michael Pineda had a solid start for the Twins, throwing 10 strikeouts and four hits in six innings. The Minnesota bullpen was not so successful - allowing six hits and five runs and throwing only three strikeouts in the remainder of the game.

The Twins fall to 87-54 and will play game two on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.