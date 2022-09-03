Twins Drop Opener to Chicago, Bison and Johnnies Return to Action

The Minnesota Twins fell to the White Sox in Friday's weekend series opener. On Saturday, the North Dakota State and St. John's University football teams will take the field for their first regular season matchups of the year.

RECAPS:

- The Twins gave up a walk-off win to the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Friday night. Max Kepler led Minnesota with two runs. The Twins fall to 67-63 and the White Sox improve to 66-66. Minnesota is just one game behind the Guardians and three games ahead of Chicago in the AL Central. The teams will play game two on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Bison will start another title-defending year when they host Drake University to open the regular season on Saturday. The teams have only played twice in program history, with the Bulldogs earning wins in Des Moines in 1955 and 1962. Last season, NDSU earned their ninth NCAA FCS and 17th overall national title, as well as their 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference title with a record of 14-1. Drake finished last season 2-8. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 5 Johnnies will host no. 4 UW-Whitewater in what is sure to be a competitive season opener Saturday afternoon. St. John's finished last season 11-1 and the Warhawks went 13-1. Both teams made it to the NCAA tournament, losing in the second and fourth rounds respectively. SJU is 1-4 against Whitewater all time. Most recently, the Warhawks topped the Johnnies 35-32 in 2019. Kick-off for Saturday's game is set for 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Stadium.

