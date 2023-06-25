Twins Drop Game Two to Tigers, Rox Blanked by MoonDogs

The Minnesota Twins fell to Detroit in game two, while the St. Cloud Rox lost the series opener against Mankato Saturday.

- The Twins rally came up short against the Tigers in game two of the weekend series. The Tigers ran up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. That lead stood until the top of the sixth when Carlos Correa put Minnesota on the board with a solo home run. In the top of the seventh, Joey Gallo put the Twins within striking distance with a solo homer of his own, but the team was unable to make it home again in the final two innings. Pablo Lopez looked sharp on the mound for Minnesota. He struck out 10 batters but gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. The Twins fall to 39-39 and the Tigers improve to 33-42. The teams will close out the series Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 10:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox were shut out 3-0 by Mankato in game one of the road series Saturday. Neither team scored in the opening inning, but Mankato took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. The next five innings were a defensive battle. The MoonDogs ran in one more in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win. St. Cloud mustered up eight hits in the loss. Cade Lommel struck out one batter and allowed two runs on three hits through the first six innings. The Rox fall to 15-10 and the MoonDogs improve to 16-10. The teams will take the field for game two of the home-and-home series in St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.