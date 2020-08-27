Twins Decide Not To Play Against Detroit

The Minnesota Twins game at Detroit scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed. The Star Tribune reports the Twins took a vote as a team and decided not to take the field Thursday.

Three NBA games, all WNBA games and multiple MLB games were postponed Wednesday as players protested social injustice in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The NBA and NHL have canceled all games Thursday as well.

Thursday’s Twins game will be made up as part of a doubleheader this weekend in Detroit.