Twins and Saints Hosting a Unique Tournament For Girls

The Twins and their triple-A affiliate the St. Paul Saints are partnering to host a unique baseball tournament for girls. The Twins and Saints plan to hold what is believed to be the state’s first-ever girls baseball tournament. The “Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational Powered by the Minnesota Twins” is set for June 11-12, 2022 at Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul.

Registration is open now for girls ages 7-14 at twinsbaseball.com/invitational. Registration will be on an individual basis and participants will then be divided into teams based on the 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups; each team is guaranteed 3 games.

Nancy O'Brien is the Twins’ vice president, community engagement. She says.

"We are thrilled to partner with Baseball For All to deliver an opportunity for girls in the region – both baseball and softball players alike – to play in Minnesota’s first-ever girls baseball tournament,” “Providing girls with a chance to play and excel in the same game as their favorite Twins players is a wonderful way to continue the legacy of Toni Stone; to do so in the same month that Title IX turns 50 is truly inspirational for us and parallels our goal of removing barriers and providing equity in access.”

Learn more about this opportunity by going to twinsbaseball.com.