Twins and Rox Enter the Weekend with Wins

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both found their way back to the win column on Friday night.

RECAPS:

- The Twins earned a 6-5 win over Toronto in extra innings at home on Friday. Nick Gordon led Minnesota with three RBIs and two runs, including the walk-off home run. The Twins improve to 56-50 and the Blue Jays fall to 59-47. The series is now tied 1-1 and will continue with game three on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox also hit some timely long balls to notch an 8-3 win over the Mud Puppies. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs including a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put the game away for good. The Rox improve to 43-17 and will host Waterloo in a two-game series starting Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022