Twins and Rox Earn Big Wins, Lynx Look to Stay Hot in Phoenix

The Minnesota Twins routed Baltimore in the series opener and the St. Cloud Rox shutout Minot in game one on Friday. On Saturday, the Lynx will look to earn their third straight win when they take the court in Phoenix.

RECAPS:

- The Twins beat the Orioles 8-1 following the decision to completely reorganize their lineup. Royce Lewis started things off for Minnesota with an RBI single in the opening inning. Joey Gallo kept the momentum going with a solo home run in the second inning. In the third inning, Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single, and Max Kepler knocked out a two-run homer to increase the lead to 5-0. Byron Buxton got in on the action in the fourth inning, hitting a three-run home run to give Minnesota an 8-0 advantage. Adley Rutschman hit a homer for Baltimore in the bottom of the sixth to avoid the shutout. Pablo Lopez struck out six batters and allowed one run on three hits in the first six innings and the bullpen combined for three strikeouts and one hit. The Twins improve to 41-42 and will look to get back to .500 when they take the field for game two against Baltimore (48-32) on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox shut out Minot 1-0 at home to open the weekend series Friday night. The game was a defensive battle, with a total of just seven hits allowed between the teams. Ben Vujovich scored the lone run for St. Cloud in the fourth inning. Kolby Gartner allowed three hits and no runs through his seven innings on the mound. The Rox improve to 20-11 and the Hot Tots fall to 6-23. The teams will close out the series in St. Cloud on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM KXSS.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (6-9) have begun to rally from a slow start to the season and will look to stay hot when they visit the Mercury (3-11) on Saturday night. Minnesota has won four of their last six games. The Lynx lost to Phoenix 90-81 in May. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m.