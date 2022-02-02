Twin Cities Biz ‘Love Your Melon’ Moving to the Big Apple

LOVE YOUR MELON HAS BEEN BOUGHT BY THE BIG APPLE

Everyone loves the Minnesota-based company "Love Your Melon," a company that was created by two students at St. Thomas, that has donated over 9.4 million dollars toward the fight against childhood cancer and has given over 235 million beanies to kids fighting cancer and their families. Love Your Melon has expanded, adding apparel, home goods, and face masks to their lineup.

Get our free mobile app

WIN BRANDS COMPANY

It appears that "Love Your Melon" has sold to a company based in New York. Win Brands Company, from New York, New York, has purchased "Love Your Lemon."

Win Brands Company buys and builds brands that matter, just like "Love Your Lemon." According to their website, Win Brands Company:

We start by acquiring exceptional, customer-focused companies with a proven track record, then plug in our shared services platform of world-class experts to take them to the next level. So, instead of trying to scale alone, every brand that joins Win becomes part of a ready-made community and instantly benefits from decades of expertise, as well as pooled resources, shared operational costs, and economies of scale.

Zach Quinn, Founder of Love Your Melon said, "Now, as part of Win, we're equipped with the tools we need to grow faster than ever before by accessing new markets, diversifying our product offering, and expanding our retail footprint. We believe we have found the best partner to lead this brand and its mission into the next chapter."

See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021