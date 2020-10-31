Turn Clocks Back Saturday Night As Daylight Saving Time Ends

ST. CLOUD -- Don't forget to change those clocks before going to bed Saturday.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, meaning the time will go back to 1:00 a.m.

Don't worry about your electronic devices as most cell phones and computers will make the change automatically.

While you may get an extra hour of sleep, it does mean it will get darker earlier.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.