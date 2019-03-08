Reminder: Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Spring is around the corner which means it's once again that time of year where we need to move our clocks forward.

Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends at 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.

Also, as your changing batteries in your clocks, it doesn't hurt to check the batteries in your smoke detectors as well.

The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 20.