ST. CLOUD -- We made it up to 93 degrees Tuesday here in St. Cloud. It's already our third 90-degree day this summer.

We also got up to 93 on June 1st and 96 on the 8th.

It's likely we'll surpass 90 again Wednesday with the forecast calling for a high around 93 again.

We only had four days in the 90s all of last year, and we average about 11 annually.