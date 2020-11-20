Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Sully and Larry

Sully

Sully is a neutered 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix who is 40-pounds of super smart and he knows many commands! Things Sully loves: exercise, mental stimulation, long walks on the beach. (We made the last one up - he likes long walks anywhere!) Things Sully is not a fan of: Small children and other dogs. If he’s not for you, please spread the word so we can get him a fresh start! Sully needs a new co-pilot in life!

Larry

Larry is a 1-year-old Rex mix rabbit who's looking for a new home to hop into! He’s not a huge fan of being held and would benefit from someone spending time with him every day for extra socialization. As you can see from these photos, he can be bribed with carrots! Larry's diet should consist of a variety of leafy greens, pellets, Timothy Hay, and some fresh fruits and veggies. (Ask a TCHS staff for tips on rabbit care.)

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.