Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Princess & Midnight

Princess

Princess deserves a home that will treat her like royalty! This beautiful spayed 5-year-old cat is at Kitty Korner, 1715 1st St. South, St. Cloud (corner of Division and Washington Memorial Drive). Princess can be a nervous girl at first, and she’s hoping her new family will help her adjust to her new home. Going slowly and giving her a place of her own to retreat to when nervous would be helpful. It’d be easier for her to acclimate to a calm, low-key household versus one with constant activity. Princess would benefit from being fed a high-quality kibble to keep her looking and feeling her best. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Midnight

Midnight is one of three puppies up for adoption at Tri-County Humane Society. The Lab mix pups are about 2 months old and are neutered. Midnight has done great with young kids and dogs. He’s going to need someone who has the time and patience to train a young puppy. (They're adorable but so much work!) Midnight is very affectionate, and he loves attention. He can turn just about anything into a toy. Check out our Re-Tail Shoppe for plenty of durable toys to keep him occupied. All the profits go back to help the animals.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.