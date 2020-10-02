Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Poppy and Midnight

Midnight

Today we feature Midnight, a 12-year-old cat who has done well with other cats, older kids, and dogs in the past. With that said, deep down she’d likely prefer a quieter home. Midnight’s an independent cat who’ll seek her people out when she wants attention. If she’s wanting to avoid attention, she’ll seek refuge under a bed. Midnight likes a spoon of wet food for a treat. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Poppy

Poppy is a 4-month-old Flemish Giant rabbit described as being friendly and playful. She’s had some experience with litterbox training and was used to free-roaming in her previous home. Rabbits her size require lots of space --and this one’s still growing! Poppy loves to make friends with approachable cats! She’s used to being handled and loves to sit on your lap but isn’t a huge fan of being picked up. Her favorite snack is alfalfa sticks and dried papaya bites.

Appointments and masks are required to view animals. Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.