Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Opie & Ruby

Opie

Opie is a spayed 5-year-old Am Staff Terrier mix who likes adventures of any kind – supervised or not! What she lacks in the "staying put" department she makes up for by being a complete sweetheart and has done great with kids, other dogs, and cats in the past. Note: Opie loves to jump up and give "hugs," because of this she can knock over small children - she can't contain her excitement! Opie would benefit from frequent walks, not just for enrichment, but she could stand to lose a few pounds! She’s house-trained and crate trained and was well behaved while free-roaming in her previous home.

Ruby

Today we feature Ruby, a spayed 15-year-young cat. Ruby is mostly sweet, but she can serve up a little sass when she feels it’s appropriate. She’s a big fan of long naps while soaking up the sun. Children tend to be too rough and too loud for her liking, so a quiet home would be a good fit. Ruby enjoys the occasional jaunt outside; in her previous home she would sometimes sneak over to the neighbors’ home to score some treats. She prefers cuddles to toys. Ruby’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

To do our best to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers amid Covid-19 concerns, we are switching to adoptions and viewing by appointment only. We are doing this to help keep our public traffic limited and follow health guidelines. Please call us ahead at 320-252-0896 if there is a specific animal you are interested in meeting and possibly adopting or if you currently have a deposit on a pet and would like to complete the adoption. Our current business hours are 12-5pm daily. We want to ensure we can continue to serve the animals and people of our community, but we also must do our part to be responsible during this public health issue. Thank you for understanding and helping ensure our staff, volunteers, and community stay healthy.