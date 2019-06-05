Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Nellie & The Buddies

Nellie

Nellie is a 7-year-old spayed Lab and Pointer mix looking for her next home. According to her previous owners, Nellie is housetrained and is a low-maintenance who loves children. She was popular around her neighborhood and was known to go around getting summertime snacks from the kids - her favorites being ice cubes and Mr. Freeze treats. She liked being bathed in her kiddie pool when the weather was nice. Nellie still has plenty of pep in her step and enjoys running through the sprinkler, chasing butterflies, and as the seasons turn - catching falling leaves and snowflakes.

The Buddies

Buddy and Buddy Jr. are two cats who qualify for our BOGO for Besties deal! Buddy is 2 years old and Buddy Jr. is 1 year old. They were good with other cats and dogs, and they love to play and indulge in catnip! Because they are so bonded, TCHS wants them to go home together. The Buddies will be neutered prior to adoption and also qualify for the Name Your Own Price sale on same day adoptions. We could all use another buddy - how about two?

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.