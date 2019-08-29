Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Diamond & Rocko

Diamond

Diamond is still looking for a place to shine! This spayed 12-year-old cat is quiet, laid back, and she prefers life happens on her own terms. In her previous home, Diamond did well with children, other cats and dogs. She’s not a big fan of toys and will seek out attention from her people when she wants it. Diamond used a scratching post in her previous home. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Rocko

Rocko is a 6 year old neutered Rottweiler. He weighs in at 130 pounds which means he’d benefit from an active family that could help him shed a few pounds. This big lug loves attention and although he sometimes forgets his size, he’s been known to do well with children. Rocko is highly food motivated and follows commands best when treats are involved.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.