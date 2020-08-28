Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Brita and Lummy

Brita

Brita is an "empty nester" - she came to Tri-County Humane Society with her four kittens who have all been adopted; she's now ready for her own home! Britta’s used to living outdoors, and being housed at night for sleeping and safety, but she’d probably adjust easily to an indoor lifestyle over time. It‘s unknown how she’d do around other cats or dogs; slow and proper introductions are always recommended with any resident pets in the home. Britt’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Lummy is a sweet 2 year old neutered Border Collie mix who has plenty of personality. Although very social with people, it appears Lummy isn’t quite used to the usual “dog stuff” like walking on a leash or how to fetch a ball but he’s learning new things every day. He’d do best in a home where his new family has the time to continue his training, giving him the chance to be the best “good boy” he can be.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org