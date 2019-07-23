Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Agnes & Moose

Agnes

Agnes is a spayed 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier and Shepherd mix who would make a great running partner for someone. She’s very active and energetic, and would benefit from some additional obedience training. Agnes would do well with a home that could channel her energy into an appropriate outlet. She’s done well with children in the past but needs a home with no cats. All introductions to new pets and people should be slow and cautiously.

Moose

Moose is a neutered 12-year-old kitty who’s been described as an easy going guy who likes his naps and would love to have a sunny spot to lay in or a window to look out of. Moose looks forward to his daily morning snack of canned cat food and lounging with his people throughout the day. He's been a little stressed at the shelter. Feliway (which is sold in our Re-Tail Shoppe) is a product that could help make his transition to a new home much easier. Moose qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion (same-day adoptions, please), and he’d also be free to a veteran or senior citizen.