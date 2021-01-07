Tri-Cap Offering Free Tax Help

ST. CLOUD -- People and families with lower incomes can get free help with their tax returns again this season.

Tri-CAP is offering free tax preparation help at two different sites. Tri-CAP Tax Program Coordinator Jamie Schmidt says this service is a win-win for families and the community.

It's a great way for those households to save the cost of getting their taxes done, and it's great for the community as it brings back money into our local economy.

She says they will begin taking tax appointments starting Monday through April 12th.

Appointments will be in-person at the Salvation Army on Monday, Thursday and Saturday's or at their Waite Park Office on Tuesday for drop-off appointments only.

Schmidt says they are also looking for volunteers to help prepare basic tax returns for residents in the community, and you don't need to have prior experience.

We're looking for people who are interested in the field of finance. It's great for students exploring a career in this area, it's a good resume building and you network and connect with a lot of people in the community who volunteer with us.

Schmidt says they will provide training to all volunteers starting this month.

Tri-CAP serves residents in Sherburne, Stearns and Benton Counties.